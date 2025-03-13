The Wild Pig Family of Chorro Creek

Simply joys during interesting times. These days, we’ll take whatever blessings we can get and do our best to be grateful.

(Correction to the video: autocorrect did me in again! The composer’s name is the great Danny Elfman—not Feldman.)

We’ve been avoiding the beach compared to other Morro Bay trips while spending time seeking the wild pigs and piglets among a menagerie of coastal birds. We finally got lucky today.

And then there are the buzzards, hummingbirds, and hawks.

This morning, we squeezed in a couple of miles before Samwise’s allergy vaccination at Coast Veterinary Clinic. We enjoyed our time at the vets with the friendly staff, if not the price, which ended up being twice as much as what we paid in Moab for the same vaccination. Nevertheless, it’s good to know his allergies are minimized for the next five weeks.

Heart Smart Food for the Survivor

We’ve ditched all things Bezos: Washington Post, Amazon, and Whole Foods. So, instead of hitting up WF in San Luis Obispo this past weekend, we took advantage of Sprouts Market. Another benefit is they carry four varieties of Forks Over Knives frozen dinners. These are not sold at Whole Foods. They are perfect and delicious for the heart and kidney patient who has a microwave. (We don’t have one at home, however, all our hotel rooms and rentals do!) Highly recommended!