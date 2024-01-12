The Power & the Glory

We drove from Provincetown, leaving at 4 am on Tuesday, to Washington, DC, arriving at 3 pm in that lashing rainstorm.

The storm raged into the early morning hours, so we surrendered to exhaustion and immediately went to bed. Most of the front had passed when we woke up at three on Wednesday morning. So, for the second year in a row, we took to the streets of DC and visited our favorite monuments for the next two and a half hours.

We did not see another soul for those first two hours, and Samwise and Emily could walk as untethered as they did on Cape Cod’s storied beaches.

There’s much to share with you about what transpired on that walk, when the sun rose with blue skies, and the following twenty-four hours, which were packed with a kaleidoscope of emotions. But I will stop here now because I want to share this stand-alone video that is perfect for this weekend.

If you could have been there, you’d understand how it felt—the power of the moment, the solitude in an unexpected place, the…