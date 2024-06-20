Playback speed
The Day After

A video health update
Tom Ryan
Jun 20, 2024
Paid
Share

Our heat wave continues in the White Mountains, as it does where many of you live. Relief will arrive tomorrow, I’ve read. But for another day, people like me are told to exercise extreme caution.

Yesterday was an exhausting washout. I was dizzy, weak, and stuck in bed. I awakened at 4:00 this morning feeling more like myself. I’m taking it easy, but I wanted to share this video update from this morning.

After everything I’ve endured over the past eight years, troublesome days like yesterday are viewed with understanding. I know to surrender in order to dance another day. Thankfully, they are rare.

