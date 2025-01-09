Playback speed
The Apache Called It The Land of Standing Up Rocks

The Beagle's sunroof created a room with a view for this video
Tom Ryan
Jan 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

The Apaches called this astounding place of rhyolite spires the “Land of Standing Up Rocks.” I wish the name of this unique national monument were just as intriguing. Alas, Chiricahua translates into “the land of many turkeys.”

Unfortunately, the turkeys were wiped out by settlers long ago. However, they’ve been reintroduced in the park and are thriving again.

You don’t get to see much of Chiricahua National Monument while driving, but it is enough to make you fall for the place. We were limited by where Samwise and Emily could go, so we took advantage of a sunset and then a morning drive along the 9-mile road that leads to Massai Point, where our sunset photos were taken.

