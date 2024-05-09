Sunshine & California Poppies Along the Merced River Trail

The last six weeks of our cross-country odyssey went haywire when Samwise’s tick-borne disease began to reveal its ugliness. We canceled some of our favorite hikes and stays without hesitation or regret. Priorities dictated changes.

This is one of the hikes I always look forward to, and we completed it on one of Samwise’s better days. Like all our walks and hikes since he began feeling ill, he determined how far we’d walk. Some days, we made five miles, like here. But mostly, it was less than a mile. Some days, we did not walk at all; he simply wasn’t up to it.