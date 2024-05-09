Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

Sunshine & California Poppies Along the Merced River Trail

Turn up the volume
Tom Ryan
May 09, 2024
∙ Paid
10
Share

The last six weeks of our cross-country odyssey went haywire when Samwise’s tick-borne disease began to reveal its ugliness. We canceled some of our favorite hikes and stays without hesitation or regret. Priorities dictated changes. 

This is one of the hikes I always look forward to, and we completed it on one of Samwise’s better days. Like all our walks and hikes since he began feeling ill, he determined how far we’d walk. Some days, we made five miles, like here. But mostly, it was less than a mile. Some days, we did not walk at all; he simply wasn’t up to it.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
Beginnings
  Tom Ryan
Someone felt playful today
  Tom Ryan
3 Minutes of Peace
  Tom Ryan
My Birthday Weekend
  Tom Ryan
Our Final Western Hour
  Tom Ryan
Our Final Western Sunset
  Tom Ryan
Prairie Sublime
  Tom Ryan