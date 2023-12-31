Sunrise on Thoreau’s Great Beach

I have a letter in the pipeline, but it is heavier than New Year’s Eve deserves. So, I am saving it. Instead, I wanted to end 2023 on a more airy note, so this video is for you.

At sunrise today, we visited The Great Beach, so named by Thoreau, and it felt almost surreal. A few people were in the parking lot to greet the sun, but after 100 yards on the beach, we did not see another human for three hours. There were seals, though!

In all, we logged a total of ten miles today, and we’re feeling it.

Our stay in Barnstable comes to an end on Tuesday. We’ll shift to the much quieter Provincetown, which can feel like a ghost town in January. We love it for the solitude and societal silence, and because it is the most primitive beach, we’ll visit this year. Our rental unit will be the only time we’ll stay directly on the beach this trip.

Most days on the Outer Cape, we won’t see anyone on our hikes, which is one of the reasons poets, writers, and artists have often been drawn to the end of the…