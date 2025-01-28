Sunrise at the Grand Canyon

"Open here I flung the shutter, when, with many a flirt and flutter, In there stepped a stately Raven of the saintly days of yore."

- Edgar Allan Poe

We are now in the land of the corvids. How we love these intelligent beings. There are crows aplenty back in New Hampshire, but we’re now keeping company with ravens at the Grand Canyon.

We rose in time for sunrise yesterday, and during a vigorous trek on the canyon’s rim at 15 degrees, we came upon an unkindness of ravens. We watched them dive and roll and soar in play, and they came to visit. Curiosity? Food? No matter their reason, we enjoyed their company.