Sonoran Clouds

There’s a lot going on these days and it is easy to feel overwhelmed. I’m sharing today’s Sonoran sky through video and song hoping it will uplift those who need it.

Tomorrow is moving day. We shift from our studio rental of the last three weeks to a hotel on the far side of Tucson for a week. We have to be out by 11 but cannot check in until 3, so we’re planning a drive up to Mount Lemmon's summit so we can hang with the ponderosa pines at 8,000 feet.