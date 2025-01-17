Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

Sonoran Clouds

Tom Ryan
Jan 17, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

There’s a lot going on these days and it is easy to feel overwhelmed. I’m sharing today’s Sonoran sky through video and song hoping it will uplift those who need it.

Tomorrow is moving day. We shift from our studio rental of the last three weeks to a hotel on the far side of Tucson for a week. We have to be out by 11 but cannot check in until 3, so we’re planning a drive up to Mount Lemmon's summit so we can hang with the ponderosa pines at 8,000 feet.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
Passions Aflame: Some Backstory
  Tom Ryan
A Coyote Encounter
  Tom Ryan
The Apache Called It The Land of Standing Up Rocks
  Tom Ryan
Postcards from the Open Road: Chiricahua National Monument Sunset
  Tom Ryan
A Song Dog Greeting
  Tom Ryan
We Found the Perfect Prayer Spot
  Tom Ryan
Founding Members Exclusive Preview: Our Tucson Rental
  Tom Ryan