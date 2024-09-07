Playback speed
Sharing September Peace For You

Tom Ryan
Sep 07, 2024
Another fall, another turned page:
as if last year’s mistakes had
been wiped clean by summer.”
— Wallace Stegner

There could not be a more perfect beginning to September than this weekend, and I’m sharing some of the peace with you in our video. It is a solitary’s dream come true.

Early morning jaunts through the woodland realm this weekend mean a fleece top with shorts and trail runners. Birdsong feels extra magical in the reclaimed quiet of back-to-school days. The solitude is downright luxurious.

We never stop at the beach in the video during the summer, what with the temperature, bugs, and crowds. But look at it now!

We spent at least 30 minutes there three times this week, and not one other human was seen or heard.

Another sign of less crowded times is that we’ve had two close encounters with bears in the first hour of daylight while on the trails. Close—but not close enough to our liking. We prefer hanging out with them.

Samwise picked up on their scent and pointed them out…

