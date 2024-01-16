Paid episode

Rest Area Perfection
Tom Ryan
Jan 16, 2024
Every rest area outside of the cluttered Northeast Corridor holds a possible treasure, and we set out to explore them, hoping to stumble upon an Interstate Narnia. Trace the back boundaries of the lots, and you may come to a hole in the fence. Sometimes, these holes and gates lead to wondrous walks.

We struck gold on this stop and had a trail to ourselves for a mile and a half. It was utter bliss!

