Rest Area Perfection

Every rest area outside of the cluttered Northeast Corridor holds a possible treasure, and we set out to explore them, hoping to stumble upon an Interstate Narnia. Trace the back boundaries of the lots, and you may come to a hole in the fence. Sometimes, these holes and gates lead to wondrous walks.
We struck gold on this stop and had a trail to ourselves for a mile and a half. It was utter bliss!
