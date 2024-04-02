Reset Coming

It’s been an interesting week.

For a couple of days, I seriously considered abandoning our trip. But things have settled, and we are good to go. However, our itinerary has changed.

Our timeline still has us back home in Jackson the first week of May. But the week before we head home has us in an unexpected area.

Such are the vagaries of a coddiwomple.

All will be explained soon enough. For now, please enjoy these photos from today’s hike, one of our annual highlighted treks in the Mariposa area.

The above video is the dirt road approach to the trailhead. Don’t read anything into the song title; I merely liked the music and found it matched the drive.

Update coming tomorrow.