Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author
Postcards from the Open Road: Sunrise at Moab’s Corona & Bowtie Arches
With a surprise ending
Tom Ryan
Jan 31, 2024
∙ Paid
60
Share

Good afternoon.

We're ending the month with a trial run of my new phone camera. After some difficulties with the charging port of my iPhone 13 Pro Max, I made the leap to the 15 Pro Max. I am looking forward to exploring the quality of the photography and video.

This is a short but challenging (in places) hike that includes needing a chain to climb in one spot and then also scaling a small ladder.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Authors

Tom Ryan

Recent Posts

2:07
2:07
Founding Members Exclusive: Wilson Arch
 • 
Tom Ryan
3:55
3:55
'Mudded Out' in the Four Corners
 • 
Tom Ryan
3:03
3:03
Rest Area Perfection
 • 
Tom Ryan
3:24
3:24
Enchanting Hours in Washington, DC
 • 
Tom Ryan
1:28
1:28
The Power & the Glory
 • 
Tom Ryan
1:28
1:28
A Founding Member Exclusive: A 4 am Scene from Today
 • 
Tom Ryan
2:42
2:42
Postcards from the Open Road: Our Last Day on Cape Cod
 • 
Tom Ryan