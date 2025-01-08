Playback speed
Postcards from the Open Road: Chiricahua National Monument Sunset

Tom Ryan
Jan 08, 2025
The Sonoran Desert beckons to us when we are home in the green hills of New Hampshire. The landscape, wide variety of cacti, and beguiling sunrises and sunsets seduce us, even from 2,300 miles away. And so we return, winter after winter, taking advantage of the sleeping rattlesnakes to allow Samwise and Emily to sniff and trot and climb and investigate to their snouts’ content. 

When we hike each morning on the outskirts of Tucson, we are alone in a primal landscape. It is a succulent Garden of Eden where we see more deer than humans. However, upon our return to the parking lot two hours later, we see that it is full and the sprawling city has awakened. That’s the moment our freedom ends.

