Postcards from Our Stunning Snowstorm

After two lengthy letters, I am giving your eyes a break and your ears a treat. This is the longest music video we’ve ever posted, at 8 minutes and 23 seconds.

When we hit the road, we add a weekly post titled Postcards from the Open Road. We don’t share many of these when we are home, so this is a rarity. But so is our recent snow.

It dropped between 6 inches to a foot of dazzling powder. It’s been a bear to walk through, and I’ve had to unretire my snowshoes these last few days. But gosh, I’ve never seen the Mount Washington Valley prettier than it is this week.