After two lengthy letters, I am giving your eyes a break and your ears a treat. This is the longest music video we’ve ever posted, at 8 minutes and 23 seconds.
When we hit the road, we add a weekly post titled Postcards from the Open Road. We don’t share many of these when we are home, so this is a rarity. But so is our recent snow.
It dropped between 6 inches to a foot of dazzling powder. It’s been a bear to walk through, and I’ve had to unretire my snowshoes these last few days. But gosh, I’ve never seen the Mount Washington Valley prettier than it is this week.
Postcards from Our Stunning Snowstorm
