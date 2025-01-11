Passions Aflame: Some Backstory

You may remember that the White Mountains and the Berkshires received their first snow on the day we left home. This delayed our departure by eight hours. We skipped all the planned stops that day when we finally did get underway. Among them was a long-awaited pilgrimage to the grave of the patron saint of American coddiwomples, Jack Kerouac.

On the way to his Lowell grave, we would stop in Amesbury to pray at the grave of poet John Greenleaf Whittier, the author of the poem Snowbound. How ironic.

I looked forward to returning to Authors Ridge in Concord’s Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to spend more time at the neighboring graves of Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and William Ellery Channing. More importantly, since our initial visit, I learned that the sculptor of Concord’s Minuteman and Washington, DC’s Lincoln Memorial, Daniel Chester French, is buried mere yards away.

French has captured my attention over the past year, and that morning, I a…