Our Final Western Sunset

Samwise health update
Tom Ryan
Apr 18, 2024
We’ll enjoy sunrise with the bison, and then it’s Virginia Bound! It will take us until Sunday, but it will be good to reunite with Rachael, Bryant, and Sylvia even if it is much sooner than expected.

Samwise continues to improve. Once we hit Bison Country, things changed for him. He’ll still go through whatever tests Rachael decides on, but it’s good to see him happier and with his full appetite back. He walked for two miles in the falling snow this morning and looked pretty good doing it.

Onward, by all means.

Tom Ryan
