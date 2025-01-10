A Coyote Encounter

We understand that wild is wild, and we don’t consider beasties found in woodlands and deserts to be our friends. But there is no reason we cannot be friendly toward them.

We’ve been fortunate on our desert rambles, seeing deer, javelina, owls, and coyotes so far. We’ve had excellent luck encountering Wilds on the simplest dirt road walks.

Earlier this week, we encountered a shy javelina along one road.

Javelina’s have the worst eyesight but the best noses. They’ve been known to attack dogs if they feel threatened. This one clearly knew we were close.