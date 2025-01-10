Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

A Coyote Encounter

Memories of Aragorn
Tom Ryan
Jan 10, 2025
∙ Paid
48
1
Share

We understand that wild is wild, and we don’t consider beasties found in woodlands and deserts to be our friends. But there is no reason we cannot be friendly toward them.

We’ve been fortunate on our desert rambles, seeing deer, javelina, owls, and coyotes so far. We’ve had excellent luck encountering Wilds on the simplest dirt road walks.

Earlier this week, we encountered a shy javelina along one road.

Javelina’s have the worst eyesight but the best noses. They’ve been known to attack dogs if they feel threatened. This one clearly knew we were close.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
The Apache Called It The Land of Standing Up Rocks
  Tom Ryan
Postcards from the Open Road: Chiricahua National Monument Sunset
  Tom Ryan
A Song Dog Greeting
  Tom Ryan
We Found the Perfect Prayer Spot
  Tom Ryan
Founding Members Exclusive Preview: Our Tucson Rental
  Tom Ryan
Day 21: The American West Begins with White Sands National Park
  Tom Ryan
Postcards: Hemingway’s 6-Toed Cats
  Tom Ryan