One Final Video

Good morning from Desert Hot Springs Inn. The photo is the view from our bed.

This is our second time staying at this small boutique inn, and it is a favorite. There are so few affordable lodging options in this area, we are lucky that this is one of the less expensive choices. Thankfully, they don’t charge additional feed for Samwise and Emily. That makes it even more economical.

How much do these folks love our four-legged friends? The Internet password is dogsrule!

The inn is not perfect. Wifi is spotty, traffic can be loud, and the rooms are showing wear and tear. But we love it nevertheless.

I hope you enjoy the early morning tour.