Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

One Final Video

Tom Ryan
Mar 8, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Good morning from Desert Hot Springs Inn. The photo is the view from our bed.

This is our second time staying at this small boutique inn, and it is a favorite. There are so few affordable lodging options in this area, we are lucky that this is one of the less expensive choices. Thankfully, they don’t charge additional feed for Samwise and Emily. That makes it even more economical.

How much do these folks love our four-legged friends? The Internet password is dogsrule!

The inn is not perfect. Wifi is spotty, traffic can be loud, and the rooms are showing wear and tear. But we love it nevertheless.

I hope you enjoy the early morning tour.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
2:24
2:24
Coincidence
  
Tom Ryan
3:19
3:19
When Wrecked Plans Sparkle
  
Tom Ryan
2:01
2:01
Postcards from the Open Road: Sonoran Desert After the Rain
  
Tom Ryan
3:46
3:46
My Father Visited this Week
  
Tom Ryan
2:40
2:40
Postcards from the Open Road: I am in Love
  
Tom Ryan
3:04
3:04
A New Hat, a Tour of Our February Casita & a Good Cause
  
Tom Ryan
4:18
4:18
Horror on the Highway
  
Tom Ryan