Oh, September!

A little James Taylor
Tom Ryan
Sep 13, 2024
∙ Paid
September has arrived like a welcome friend. Everyone I chat with talks agrees that this has been the sweetest transition from summer to the comfortable months.

Our family of geese left quite some time ago, but now several flocks a day announce their arrival before we can see them. It’s one of the signature anthems of the entire year, and it signals so much of what is to come. Two squadrons of Canada geese have claimed opposite ends of Thorne Pond.

Soon, the trees will be ablaze in impressionist colors, soon woodsmoke will rise out of chimneys, gloves will come out, frost will settle on pumpkins, and apples will fill local farm stands.

Welcome. Welcome to all of this!

The grand show has yet to begin, but the previews are marvelous. The yellowing fields, the blush of sumac leaves, the occasional bright red sugar maple leaves along the Saco, Ellis, and Swift rivers.

