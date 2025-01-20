Playback speed
Oh, Savannah!

Daniel Chester French meets Forrest Gump
Tom Ryan
Jan 20, 2025
47
I like that life can be quirky, which is also reflected in our current coddiwomple. Two of my favorite low/key stops were born during last year’s first night on the road in Concord, Massachusetts.

It was a brief but ethereal stay that has expanded my life and education. As usual, the ghosts captured my attention. Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott (and family), Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and a new character (to me), Daniel Chester French, the historic sculptor.

I’ve often said I never get lonely, even though I spend so much time away from people and on the edge of society. Perhaps that is due to a combination of things, but my imagination helps, as does reading. Characters are everywhere.

Due to our travels, Samwise, Emily, and I have constant companions who have followed us from previous trips and stops, even from this trip. I’ll soon be 64, and yet I retain the fanciful imagination of a boy. It was stunted by a strict and sober upbringing when I was a child, but it i…

