Very few words tonight. Instead, we’re delivering some nimble grace your way.

One of the joys of Kanab is how often we see deer. The large population, along with all the free-range cattle, are the reasons why mountain lions eat well around Kanab.

We’ve often seen the tracks and scat of the big cats, but we don’t fear them in that area. It’s because they feed wel and won’t bother with our pack of three.

We always thrill when we see the deer, because back home, they are mostly hidden by the trees. But here—well, you can see for yourself how easy they are to track.

(This video was taken during our final trek along the K Hill Trail with Annie, Donna, and Gordon.)