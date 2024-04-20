My Birthday Weekend

Those who know me understand I’m not into birthdays. However, this year, I’ve learned some things about April 21, and the synchronicity excites me. I already knew John Muir was also born on the 21st, and in the coming days I’ll share three other things learned on our travels that made me stop and ponder.

We are currently in St. Louis at a hotel within walking distance of the Gateway Arch. That means we spent sunset and sunrise at the Gateway Arch. So much more on yesterday’s epic travels to come, but I wanted to share a few photos.

Also, I am the absolute worst person to buy gifts for. Because of that, I prefer giving, even on my birthday. This year, I’m celebrating turning 63 by donating more of my personal funds to each of the five animal non-profits we raised money for this winter and spring. But there’s a fun twist, too. All money coming in over the next 48 hours in new annual subscriptions goes to animal rescue. I won’t take a cut.

This offer goes for annual subscriptions for yourself, gift subscriptions, and donated.

Onward, by all means, to year sixty-four!