Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author
'Mudded Out' in the Four Corners
Tom Ryan
Jan 23, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

We were no match for that rich Navajo mud the past three days.

We woke up in Alamogordo, hiked in White Sands National Park, and drove north to Farmington on Saturday for a two-night stay at the Home2 Suites. The plan was to revisit two highlight hikes, but due to mud, we were shut out.

We did sneak in two laps at the 2.9-mile Anasazi Trail close to our hotel, but even that was slow-going with a mixture of snow and slop. Yesterday, pre-dawn, we returned to Ship Rock, a favorite 6 to 8-mile dawn walk around the sacred Navajo monadnock. But we took less than ten steps each, felt the earthy goo envelope our boots and paws, respectively, and turned back to Clarence. Thank goodness for floor mats and seat coverings!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Authors

Tom Ryan

Recent Posts

3:03
3:03
Rest Area Perfection
 • 
Tom Ryan
3:24
3:24
Enchanting Hours in Washington, DC
 • 
Tom Ryan
1:28
1:28
The Power & the Glory
 • 
Tom Ryan
1:28
1:28
A Founding Member Exclusive: A 4 am Scene from Today
 • 
Tom Ryan
2:42
2:42
Postcards from the Open Road: Our Last Day on Cape Cod
 • 
Tom Ryan
4:05
4:05
Attempting the Provincetown Breakwater
 • 
Tom Ryan
1:41
1:41
Wind!
 • 
Tom Ryan