'Mudded Out' in the Four Corners

We were no match for that rich Navajo mud the past three days.

We woke up in Alamogordo, hiked in White Sands National Park, and drove north to Farmington on Saturday for a two-night stay at the Home2 Suites. The plan was to revisit two highlight hikes, but due to mud, we were shut out.

We did sneak in two laps at the 2.9-mile Anasazi Trail close to our hotel, but even that was slow-going with a mixture of snow and slop. Yesterday, pre-dawn, we returned to Ship Rock, a favorite 6 to 8-mile dawn walk around the sacred Navajo monadnock. But we took less than ten steps each, felt the earthy goo envelope our boots and paws, respectively, and turned back to Clarence. Thank goodness for floor mats and seat coverings!