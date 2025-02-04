Moab Love To Set Your Heart Right

There’s a lot going on these days, and it’s not easy to absorb. Goodness knows I’ve felt the chaos and needed to take a few days to myself. But after a brief break, we’re back at it.

Sunday morning was remarkable, with a bit of magic to it. I’ll write about that tomorrow. But first, a video to wade back into posting after taking five days off.

You may remember this Moab trail from last year when we were on the scent of a mountain lion.

No scat or big cat scents this year. However, there is something to be even more excited about. Samwise is moving like he’s two years younger. He turned nine in December, and there are moments when it weighs on my heart. Sam’s a big guy, after all, and we don’t have many of these big coddiwomples left.

Librela has been a God-send. The monthly injections for his spinal arthritis and a more measured approach to our miles have made a big difference this year.

I can tell how he’s feeling by how often he mixes it up with Emily, who, at eight, has much mischief and bounce left in her.

You’ll want to watch the music video all the way through for some sweet surprises.

Onward, by all means.

A written letter (A Magical Sunday Morning) is coming to full subscribers tomorrow. Oh, and I received a traffic ticket here on Sunday morning. I’ll also tell you how Elaine DiRusso from North Conway’s North Country Animal Hospital and a Moab vet saved Saturday for us.