Messing About in Ghost Canyon

Note: All videos and photos expand when you click on them.

(Kanab, Utah) Ghost Canyon is our name for this haunted land that feels equal parts graveyard and tomb. Shapes appear to shift and faces are revealed from the sandstone as you move, while silence layers over the place with a deathly chill; there’s a constant feeling of being watched.

Today, the only sound we heard came when we were at the end of the tomb and looking outward. Off in the distance came a mournful cry, half human, half ghoul, it seemed, and lasted for ten long seconds.

Coyote? I wondered. But it felt something beyond beast, and I let my imagination surrender to the occult.

The cry froze us in place, not in fear, but in reverence, appreciation, and, yes, curiosity.

We came west to drink in the landscape, legends, myths, and mysteries. We came for possibilities, to feel alive in different-looking and strange places. So, we let the grief of the cry wrap around us to better bind us to the experience.

This coddiwomple, like all the previous ones, is not so much about what we see, but what we feel. And already, there’s so much more to this one.

“True to character, Samwise climbed the closest high point and cast his guide’s gaze across the headstones to the cliffs and badlands beyond.”

True to character, Samwise climbed the closest high point and cast his guide’s gaze across the headstones to the cliffs and badlands beyond.

The song—better yet, the singer—seemed to say, “This place is not for the living. We see you. We know where you are. This place is ours, and it is not for the living. Leave.”

Give a gift subscription

For the second day in a row, we’re opening a letter to all readers. Yesterday was a long read; today, we offer a short tale, a long music video, and several photos. Since it is unlocked, feel free to share it by email, text, Substack, Facebook, or whatever social media you prefer.

Share

Paid subscribers, you’ll hear from us a few more times this week. Free subscribers, we’ll pick you up in two weeks from the Sonoran Desert.

To all readers, thank you for being here.

Post Script

The high trail in the video, and pictured here, is one of the shortest we’ll trek this winter, but it remains a favorite despite my (at times) paralyzing fear of heights.

Question: Would you enjoy this stretch of trail?

Leave a comment