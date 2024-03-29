Mariposa Week: A Good Time Coming

We pulled into one of our favorite western towns an hour ago, and it already feels good to be back.

The Monterey Peninsula was rewarding, and it often felt like we were walking through literary history much of the time. Dark clouds and rain showers were prevalent, but we got the most out of the trails and our week.

Poor Samwise might not agree, however. He suffered from a 48-hour stomach bug, which was worrisome, but nature ran its course. I began feeding him canine-grade bone broth yesterday and that led to gentle small meals. He’s a bit tired, but his appetite is returning, and he’s well on the way to being himself again.