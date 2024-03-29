Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

Mariposa Week: A Good Time Coming

Tom Ryan
Mar 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

We pulled into one of our favorite western towns an hour ago, and it already feels good to be back.

The Monterey Peninsula was rewarding, and it often felt like we were walking through literary history much of the time. Dark clouds and rain showers were prevalent, but we got the most out of the trails and our week.

Poor Samwise might not agree, however. He suffered from a 48-hour stomach bug, which was worrisome, but nature ran its course. I began feeding him canine-grade bone broth yesterday and that led to gentle small meals. He’s a bit tired, but his appetite is returning, and he’s well on the way to being himself again.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
3:39
3:39
Travel Day Post 🧳
  
Tom Ryan
4:35
4:35
A Return Hike to the Elephant Seals
  
Tom Ryan
0:57
0:57
We See These Two Locals Most Mornings
  
Tom Ryan
3:34
3:34
We Saw God Today
  
Tom Ryan
2:12
2:12
Adopted by Chapo & Oscar
  
Tom Ryan
2:12
2:12
Founding Member Exclusive: Oscar & Chapo
  
Tom Ryan
2:48
2:48
Our Final Video
  
Tom Ryan