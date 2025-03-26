Mariposa Synchronicity

Something fun happened today.

The route from Mariposa into Yosemite is blocked by a rock slide that occurred last week. This does not impact us all that much because we spend such little time in the national park since Samwise and Emily are not allowed much access. Instead, we favor a handful of trails between Mariposa and where the 140 is closed until further notice.

Alas, when we attempted to reach the Merced River Trail, a favorite, the road was blocked long before the slide, and two highway department employees were turning people back.

When we pulled up, I told them that where we were headed was a few miles before the rock slide. The young Latino apologized.

“I am sorry to say, sir, that I cannot let you get that far.”

“Okay, thanks. Can you tell me if I’ll be able to reach Bull Creek Road any time this week? That’s where we are trying to reach, and it is only two miles from here.”

There was another Latino highway worker standing in the shade talking to a police officer in a cruiser.…