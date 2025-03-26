Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

Mariposa Synchronicity

Tom Ryan
Mar 26, 2025
∙ Paid
7
Share

Something fun happened today.

The route from Mariposa into Yosemite is blocked by a rock slide that occurred last week. This does not impact us all that much because we spend such little time in the national park since Samwise and Emily are not allowed much access. Instead, we favor a handful of trails between Mariposa and where the 140 is closed until further notice.

Alas, when we attempted to reach the Merced River Trail, a favorite, the road was blocked long before the slide, and two highway department employees were turning people back. 

When we pulled up, I told them that where we were headed was a few miles before the rock slide. The young Latino apologized. 

“I am sorry to say, sir, that I cannot let you get that far.”

“Okay, thanks. Can you tell me if I’ll be able to reach Bull Creek Road any time this week? That’s where we are trying to reach, and it is only two miles from here.”

There was another Latino highway worker standing in the shade talking to a police officer in a cruiser.…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
Blessed by Solitude
  Tom Ryan
The Wild Pig Family of Chorro Creek
  Tom Ryan
Hello, Pacific! Hello, California!
  Tom Ryan
Postcards: Valley of Fire State Park Hike
  Tom Ryan
Oh, Deer!
  Tom Ryan
Our Favorite Kanab Walk
  Tom Ryan
4 Minutes and 16 Seconds for Your Troubled Heart & Mind