Looking for Emily (Video)

We’ve adopted this spot along the river two miles from the end of our walk. Sitting here for more than a few minutes was impossible during the long, hot and humid, bug and tourist season. But in the autumn, even on crazy-crowded foliage weekends like this one, when leaf peepers are driving more than walking, we’ve adopted it.

The cool breeze, blooming colors, occasional birdsong, and the hum and coo of the river all conspire to give us a daily reason to linger. It’s a Zen spot.