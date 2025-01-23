In Praise of the Dirt Roads of the American West

thWe’re about to get less civilized.

When we leave Tucson tomorrow, a new chapter of the American West begins. We won’t see another Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s for six weeks. What we will see is more of the storied but empty countryside that fills books and films.

Outside of Tucson, perhaps my favorite aspect of the Southwest is how at any given moment, we will come upon a lonely dirt road leading nowhere. So we park, get out, and just begin walking.

As you can see from the video captured on our earlier side trip to Chiricahua National Monument, we are greeted by vast horizons and stunning skies we don’t get to enjoy in the mountains.

That’s the place to get to—nowhere. One wants to wander away from

the world’s somewheres, into our own nowhere. ~ D.H. Lawrence

Otherworldly and awe-inspiring national and state parks await us in the coming days and weeks, but these lonely dirt roads allow us to get lost in the very best way. I know I am not alone in needing that these days.