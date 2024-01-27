Founding Member episode

Founding Members Exclusive: Wilson Arch
Tom Ryan
Jan 27, 2024
Wilson Arch is along the highway on the way to Moab. It’s a short but steep climb that allows us to judge how we are feeling.

As you can see in the video, test passed! But that doesn’t mean my fear of heights did not grab me by the throat!

