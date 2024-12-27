Playback speed
Founding Members Exclusive Preview: Our Tucson Rental

Framed photo update
Tom Ryan
Dec 27, 2024
Greetings from Tucson, where we will be for the next four weeks. We checked into our rental this afternoon, which is as promising as I had hoped. We’re staying in the studio for three weeks and in a hotel for the fourth week of our Sonoran stay.

I have an update on the framed photos for Founding Members. For the second year in a row, the company that produces and ships them has us running behind. Half of you have already received your chosen image. The other half will have them within the next few weeks. Keepsake has run out of the wooden frames we like, and they are not restocking them. Instead, those choosing a wooden frame will now receive a black frame. My apologies, but it is out of my hands.

For recent Founding Members, I’ll contact you during our Tucson stay so you can choose a photo, and I can get your mailing address.

We finished our jumping around with a final trek over the White Sand National Park dunes early this morning. It was a brisk but comfortable 27 degrees with bright …

