This is our third visit to Abigail’s casita in Tucson. We’re in a residential neighborhood near the University of Arizona Hospital, but you would not know it.

The casita is small but comfortable. There’s also an enormous fenced yard and a good-sized porch with a bench, table, and chairs.

I’ll explain later why we made the Sonoran Desert our anchor for this trip. We’ll be here until March 7, and I have no doubt it will be a happy and productive month.