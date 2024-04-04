Founding Member Travel Day Post

It’s a rainy travel day. We may even hit snow as we drop down from the Sierra Foothills in Mariposa, only to return to them in three hours. We’re spending the night further south in Three Rivers. The town is one of the gateways to Sequoia National Park.

Now, it looks like a lost stay since snow will be heavy in the big trees. I have no desire to rent tire chains and make the iffy switchback climb into the park tomorrow morning.

After driving south today, we’ll drive north tomorrow, before landing in the Bay Area. If we were able to cancel tonight’s reservation, we would have driven directly west to Mill Valley.

Such is the chess match of long-distance travel. Thankfully, we’ve not had many plans changed by the weather on this trip.

Thank goodness for audiobooks!

I’ll leave you with this Founding Member-only preview of a sidehill hike above the North Fork of the Merced River.

You might recognize it from previous trips since it is one of our favorite hikes. We reach the sidehill after 2.5 m…