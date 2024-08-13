Founding Member Exclusive: Bear Nights

Recently, local bears have been more active from dusk into early nightfall. So, we’ve altered our second walk of the day. Sometimes, we sit at the river’s edge to watch the last light of day fade from gold to purple. That’s when I don my headlamp, and we take to the trails. We follow Samwise’s magnificent nose when he picks up on a bear scent. We’re successful in finding them on close to 50% of our night treks. It’s always a treat, especially when they realize there’s nothing to fear from us.

Alas, I’ve had no luck shooting bear videos at night, but some of you may enjoy the peace of this river setting.



