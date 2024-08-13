Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Founding Member episode

The full episode is only available to Founding Member subscribers

Founding Member Exclusive: Bear Nights

Sit back and breathe
Tom Ryan
Aug 13, 2024
∙ Paid
27
Share

Recently, local bears have been more active from dusk into early nightfall. So, we’ve altered our second walk of the day. Sometimes, we sit at the river’s edge to watch the last light of day fade from gold to purple. That’s when I don my headlamp, and we take to the trails. We follow Samwise’s magnificent nose when he picks up on a bear scent. We’re successful in finding them on close to 50% of our night treks. It’s always a treat, especially when they realize there’s nothing to fear from us.

Alas, I’ve had no luck shooting bear videos at night, but some of you may enjoy the peace of this river setting.

This post is for subscribers in the Founding Member plan

Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
Authors
Tom Ryan
Recent Posts
The Beavers Are Back!
  Tom Ryan
Yes, the News is Nuts, But We Have a Bear
  Tom Ryan
A Utah Daydream to Beat the Heat
  Tom Ryan
Coming Attraction: The Birth of a Treasure Hunt
  Tom Ryan
Summer Night, Summer Night!
  Tom Ryan
Founding Members Exclusive Post
  Tom Ryan
The Day After
  Tom Ryan