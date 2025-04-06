Founding Member Exclusive: 2 Minutes of Peace

Chaos is everywhere these days. As a brief remedy, I offer you the peace and solitude of this stretch of ocean between Gold Beach and Port Orford on the Oregon Coast. We were there for two hours, and the only other souls we encountered were seagulls and crows.

We are here for one more night before turning east. The road home will take us to new and familiar stops. Among them are four revisits to believed national parks—bison, anyone?—and two we’ve never been to.

We’re stopping in Ohio to stay with Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn (author of Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease), his wife Ann, who has long been a pen pal, and their next-door neighbors, their daughter Jane Esselstyn and her husband, Brian. While with them, I’m joining Jane and Ann on their popular YouTube whole-food, plant-based cooking show, where I’ll share some of my recipes.

Onward, by all means.