Someone felt playful today

A good day for Samwise
Tom Ryan
Apr 30, 2024
∙ Paid
Samwise was feeling stronger today and even led our entire two-mile woodland walk. This made Emily extremely happy. She’s missed her Samwise playing with her.

He has not been able to keep up with her since she turned a year old when she’s in race mode, but for the first time in two months, he’s engaging with her more regularly.

We’ll take any victory we can get.

