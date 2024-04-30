Someone felt playful today

Samwise was feeling stronger today and even led our entire two-mile woodland walk. This made Emily extremely happy. She’s missed her Samwise playing with her.
He has not been able to keep up with her since she turned a year old when she’s in race mode, but for the first time in two months, he’s engaging with her more regularly.
We’ll take any victory we can get.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.