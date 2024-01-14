Enchanting Hours in Washington, DC

When shaping the outline of a trip in the planning stages, the itinerary is based on hopes and history. What do we want to see; what have we experienced?

Pieces come together as if making a patchwork quilt. Mariposa has always been good to us, as has the Sonoran Desert. Will the weather allow us to enjoy the Grand Canyon? What's the correct balance of woodland to beach? Samwise thrives in the trees, while Emily relishes the ocean. Where haven’t we been?

Finances and time are considered. How much do we have of each? What are we willing to spend?

We return to places we can walk off-leash—legally or not—while adding a sprinkle of possibility found in a first visit.

And with all of this, I leave space for the unknown, understanding each odyssey has a distinct personality.

But even with all these considerations, it's impossible to consider the feelings that will come: wonder, frustration, joy, awe, or concern.

I was not counting on what's transpired to this point. We are just over three weeks in…