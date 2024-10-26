Emily's Day: Her Seventh Anniversary

Yesterday was Will’s Day; today is Emily’s.

When we first saw her photo, ‘Millie’ was among a truckload of dogs brought to our local shelter from Houston in preparation for a hurricane. Our friend, the shelter’s then-director, Virginia Moore, texted me, but I had no desire to add her to our home. Samwise and I had been together for 16 months and were still forming our bond.

When all the other hurricane dogs were adopted, another truckload arrived, and they quickly found homes, too. I decided to help the unwanted Millie’s cause. I brought Samwise to the shelter and had him pose and play with Millie, and I believed that would help her get to where she needed to be.

When I saw how hyperactive she was and considered how long she’d been stuck at the shelter, I asked Virginia if we could take Millie for a ride.

We took her all the way over to Thorne Pond. I had her on a leash but quickly saw how big the world suddenly felt for her. I took her leash off, and she looked at me and over to Samwis…