Dawn at Thorne Pond

We had a different start to our day, and I’m not sure poor Samwise has forgiven me.

Sam deals with sensitive skin, which worsens this time of year. I bathe him, but not nearly as well as Tracy at Ultimutt Cut. So, I schedule him for bi-weekly medicated baths.

Today was the first time he was dropped off without Emily by his side.

The divine Ms. Em was thrilled to have some alone time with me. When she realized she did not have to stay with Tracy, she bounded out of the little shop in Conway Village—it was like she had found out school was suddenly canceled.

We had errands to run, including a grocery store stop. But what most thrilled Emily was pulling into the automated car wash. Em’s a curious and expressive soul. She wears her feelings on her face, and they also dance in her half-flopped ears. Her eyes focus and pool, and they can speak chapters.

As the HMS Beagle took position in the car wash, Emily watched the pounding water pass over our car. She was regal in her amazement and not the…