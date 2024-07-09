Coming Attraction: The Birth of a Treasure Hunt

A brief video clip hint at the subject of my upcoming letter.* It’s a fun one, and it’s been germinating for the last six months.

That first morning of our coddiwomple, we stumbled upon a fascinating revelation at Concord's Old North Bridge, the site of the "shot heard round the world." It was an unexpected twist that added a layer of intrigue to our journey.

We were in Concord, Massachusetts, not to visit this historic location but to commune with the spirits of Thoreau, Emerson, Alcott, and Hawthorne. But a spontaneous stop at the Old North Bridge would set the stage for an additional spirited quest and my very own treasure hunt culminating 10,000 driving miles away.

Nathaniel Hawthorne’s grave, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord.

I'll tell the story and share one of the many fascinating (at least to me) lessons learned along the road.

My favorite aspect of our library road trip, tied as it was to many of our country's greatest authors and poets, was how one author, writing in one corner of the country or in an entirely different century, could connect with others.

Our first few days on the road were laced with the impactful words of Rachael Carson, Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Mary Oliver. Over 18,000 miles, we would cross paths with these four creatives time and again. Two of these luminaries would help carry us home during our last two weeks of traveling.

Badlands National Park.

By the way, it was Emerson who wrote the term "shot heard round the world," which was used to celebrate the battle's 100th anniversary.

Onward, by all means.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

