Comfort & Joy with Samwise & Emily

After this morning’s long read, I thought you might like some smiles and laughter. The other night, we went to bed with visions of a fresh 4 to 8 inches of snow falling by the time we opened our eyes. Alas, it poured instead. The next day, most of the accessible trails were becoming slushy. We limited where we walked so we would not ruin them for when the freeze came that following night.

It was slow slogging for me, but you can tell that the Road Runner and Wiley E. Coyote enjoyed every bit of it. Ain’t no sloppy snow slowing down the Divine Ms. Em.