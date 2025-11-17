Cape Cod Countdown: 14 Days

It was another busy weekend of packing and shipping, recycling and gifting, and just plain throwing things away. However, the real work begins tomorrow when a dumpster gets dropped off in the driveway. It will sit next to the HMS Beagle for a week.

No one enjoys the lead-up to a big move, but I continue to remind myself of what awaits us on the other end.

This video from a December 2023 stay on Cape Cod shows how we spend our days and nights while walking. The variety of trails and beaches where we are landing and beginning life anew is enticing. Thankfully, we’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the popular and secret spots along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Mary Oliver hits a little different, knowing we’ll be haunting the same beech woods and beaches she haunted for decades. Something tells me we’ll be sharing plenty of sunrises with her ghost.

Give a gift subscription

Share