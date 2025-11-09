The First Snow of the Season

There was the lightest snow falling when we began our walk. Unfortunately, it turned into a misting rain. The woods were dark, gloomy, and raw, and our only company was a couple of industrious woodpeckers.

We stopped at Grants, picked up some ingredients for a lentil soup, and once we returned home, we all had breakfast. Samwise and Emily took naps, and they missed the first ‘real’ snow of the season.

I’ve captured it from our tiny deck, and again from our kitchen window.

Soon after I stopped recording, the snow stopped as well. But it was enchanting when it was happening.

I was hoping for a snowfall or two before our exit from Jackson. This was a nice tease. Fingers crossed that there will be more.

Since I couldn't get any snowy photos of Samwise and Emily for you, here’s a favorite from seven years ago during Emily’s first snowstorm. That face!

Mischief managed!

Mary Oliver’s ‘First Snow’

