Same Religion, Different Church

Five hours south of here, there’s a different church awaiting us. The trails are mysterious and can be haunting. But on this walk from two years ago, you can feel the January glow of a soft winter sun. This is part of what is called the Province Lands, and this is one of the trails Mary Oliver frequented with her sense of wonder, her pen, and a small pad of paper. The trailhead is a fifteen-minute drive from our new cottage.

Same Province Lands trail as the one in the video, but on a different day. January 2024.

We’ve reached that point preceding a big move when the days wash into each other in a blur of packing, tossing, and gifting possessions. Anyone who has lived anywhere for more than a decade and has accrued the makings of a home — both the clutter and the necessities — can relate to feeling like Sisyphus, endlessly pushing that damn boulder up the hill.

Too many trips to our town transfer station in the reliable, but small HMS Beagle have convinced me to rent a dumpster. It will sit here for a week as I toss things off the small porch of our second-floor hobbit hole. Much work has been done, but it’s difficult to see the forest for the trees. The dumpster will help me move more efficiently beyond sentimentality and ground myself in reality and what it yields.

The longer the process goes on, the easier it is to pare away the extraneous, even the countless heart-gathered possessions that will not make the move with us. The goal now is to make only one trip down—the final trip to our new home. (But I’ll also ship a few boxes.)

When a friend asked, “Have you seen shipping costs lately?” I explained, “The cottage is five hours away, so that makes each trip a two-day venture.”

So gone are stacks of cookbooks, nearly every national park mug, 90% of all framed photos and art. Gone are things I have not taken out of drawers in a decade. Yesterday, I uncovered a watch from the 1985 Hall of Fame Bowl game in Birmingham, Alabama, when I was a student athletic trainer with the Kentucky Wildcats. Next to it was the thick glass award given to Atticus and me when we were inducted into the MSPCA Hall of Fame at the JFK Presidential Library in 2008.

(A quick aside. When the MSPCA called to let me know they were honoring me as the Human Hero that year, I told them I would accept as long as Atticus’s name received equal billing. After all, we’d made all those fundraising winter hikes together. They joyfully agreed, but when they handed me the physical award, Atticus’s name was not carved next to mine, so I tossed it into a drawer and never looked at it again.)