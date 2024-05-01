Beginnings

The transaction of trading life on the road for months on end to a more settled existence is both taxing and comforting. Our little hobbit hole feels as foreign as Tolkien’s Bilbo Baggins must been to him when returning from the Battle of the Five Armies. Since December 20, we have lived as vagabonds, walked varied landscapes that felt like different worlds, and met several personalities. The happiest reunion is with my kitchen and writing desk and the trails that are as familiar as the lines on my face.

I’m always exhausted during the first few days. It feels safe and fulfilling to return home and realize we can unpack and not worry about hitting the road again for the foreseeable future. Of course, Samwise and Emily love the little rituals that come with the comforting embrace of our apartment and yard. After months of excitement and living as pilgrims, the only suspense is when we’ll see our first bears. They, too, are a comfort. Talk about old friends!

This year, we’re a little more ragged due to Samwise’s health issues and our rapid bouncing from the West to Virginia. The emotional toll has worn me out.

As a solitary, I’m thankful to return to this cave of quiet privacy, to write and read and cook and amble about as a monk would in his garden.

Samwise has another blood test on Thursday, and this afternoon, all paying subscribers will receive a medical update on his condition. But before that happens, I wanted to share some lightness and the first recipe I made in my country kitchen.

Yesterday, I told you that Rachael and I watched videos of Samwise and Emily as puppies. I’m sharing them with you this morning. All too often, we lose track of where we came from and who we used to be. The beauty (and sadness) of a dog’s life is that it is so brief, compared to ours, that we are allowed intimate glances at how their lives have changed and how they’ve grown.

The first scene takes place on Iron Mountain Meadow, where Rachael, Atticus, and I walked Will home so he could leave this world in my arms, surrounded by the mountain gods. Samwise and I had only met a few days before that.

The second and third scenes are from the first day we met Emily. She had lingered in the local shelter, and we went to take a photo of her with Samwise, hoping it would help her find a home. When I witnessed how hyperactive she was, I figured she could use a change of scenery. Virginia Moore, the astounding leader of the shelter, allowed us to take Emily for a ride. We ended up nearly twenty miles away at Thorne Pond.

I’m not sure what happened or why it happened, but after the first few steps, I knew she wanted to be with us. I removed her leash, and we walked a mile and a half. I knew then that we’d be making her a member of our tribe.

Samwise and I were due two days later at a Connecticut book signing. We asked Virginia if she could hold Emily for a few more days. The fourth scene is of our second walk, 30 minutes after the adoption.

Emily is so bright, and this is evident from her early days. I don’t train with treats—heck, I don’t train at all—but even during our first walk, her willingness to return when asked proved she wanted to be part of us.

The other two clips are self-explanatory.

The innocence gets to me. To see them both with their entire lives ahead of them is poignant. It’s even more so knowing where we are today and how we’ve grown from three into one.

I hope you enjoy watching it.

Recipe: Smoky Tomato Lemon Soup

Thank you, Kaitlin, at The Garden Grazer. Your soups never disappoint. I enjoyed making this Smoky Tomato Lentil Soup when it rained yesterday, and everything was raw and cold.

As is my habit, I made some additions. Don’t you agree that it’s good to put your imprint on a recipe with your own touch?

You’ll find Kaitlin’s original recipe here.

INGREDIENTS

1 yellow onion

4 cloves garlic

1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika (or up to 2 tsp.)

28 oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup green/brown lentils

1-2 cups fresh baby spinach

MY ADDITIONS

1 cup of soy curls

16 oz. sliced baby bella mushrooms

1 tsp. liquid smoke

2 additional cups of veggie broth

1 tbs. black cumin

3 tbs. Smoky Balsamic Vinegar

2 additional cups chopped mix greens

1 tbs. fennel seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

Dice onion.

In a stockpot over medium-high heat, add onion and mushrooms and sauté for about 8 minutes. (I use 3 Tbsp. water/broth for no-oil sauté method, adding more as needed.)

Meanwhile, mince garlic.

When onion is translucent, add garlic and smoked paprika. Stir and cook 1 minute.

Then add diced tomatoes, broth, soy curls, liquid smoke, fennel seeds, black cumin, and lentils (rinsed well and drained).

Bring to a light boil. Then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 30-35 minutes or until lentils are tender.

Roughly chop spinach and stir in during the last couple minutes of cooking.

Add balsamic vinegar.

Pepper to taste.



Post Script

Cooperstown Post Office

When we left Elmira, NY, on Sunday morning, we made three stops before spending a final night in a motel. Those stops make for a grand story that will come to you before too long. One was in Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. I mailed a pile of postcards and letters to Founding Members there. I’m still behind with my pen work, so if you are a Founding Member and have yet to receive a postcard and greeting card, have faith. They will get to you.

Baseball Hall of Fame

There are so many stories to share about life on the road that it will take several months to write all of them up.

This Letter

This letter wasn’t going to go to all readers, but after yesterday’s heavy and emotional words, I thought everyone could use the bright feelings in the video. This afternoon’s letter about Sam’s diagnosis is going exclusively to paying subscribers.

