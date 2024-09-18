Bad News, Good News

The first blushes of change are upon us.

With all the wishful thinking and mind-numbing planning of a massive coddiwomple, there comes a moment when the puzzle is nearly completed, and suddenly, you realize something is amiss. You backtrack, reshuffle the cards, and seek an even better hand.

So much of our itinerary is set in stone, with a few moveable pieces in case of emergency or dire weather. Last night, after a conversation with a friend, I realized I had to do over the final eight weeks on the road, so I got to work.

Things don’t always improve when you seek a better ending. Sometimes, they simply come undone. Thankfully, not in this case. Now everything makes better sense.

One long stop had to be trimmed, giving us an additional three days. I shaved another two days off a nine-night stay. The byproduct is flexibility, allowing us to spend three or four days with people I love dearly but have never met.

I have vowed to protect the secrecy of our opening act: two weeks with recent tw…