An Introvert Fights Off Depression with a Prescription of Solitude

“We have to dare to be ourselves, however frightening or strange that self may prove to be.” ~ May Sarton

This magnificent fallen tree has been my church pew as of late.

The last few days, I’ve fought off a bout of depression.

We’ve spent twice as many hours sitting by rivers as walking. The time has felt as blessed as the sacraments, and I knew I needed them… I know I need them this week.

I’m fortunate that I rarely struggle with what Churchill called the “Black Dog.” I’m even more blessed for knowing myself and feeling comfortable being a solitary.

Samwise, Emily, and I lead a shared, charmed, somewhat monastic life. The quieter our existence, the more lovely, spiritual, fruitful, and joyful it is.

Over the past few years, I have ditched Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and my quality of life has improved exponentially. Samwise and Emily's quality of life has also improved; they are better and healthier because my life is more centered and authentic.

I have many arguments with the p…