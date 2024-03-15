Adopted by Chapo & Oscar

While Chapo distracts me with big eyes, Oscar cases the joint.

This is our happy place.

The surf shack is not isolated, nor does it have astounding views. We're tucked into a tight neighborhood half a mile from Morro Bay harbor with its small fishing fleet and cute sea otters. A mixture of shops, restaurants, and coffeehouses begin after a three-minute walk. Some are focused on locals, others on the tourists.

Our landlords, Fred and Olga, live twenty feet away, but we seldom see them. The same cannot be said of Chapo (age 13) and Oscar (age 7), making our temporary home all the more charming.