A Woodland Night Saunter

We received more freezing rain than snow today. But this may be all we get before launching next week. We walked through miserable conditions this morning and kept it to a mile. But after a busy day of cleaning and dump runs, the skies began to clear as night fell over the valley. We returned to the trails for the most peaceful, snow-crunching saunter under the trees.

We came upon a small evergreen that someone had hung tiny Christmas ornaments on two years ago. We never see them during the day, but the headlamp brings the shiny bulbs to life at night. Tonight, with the holiday spirit whispering from right around the corner, that tree meant more to me. This is the first year there will be no decorations, no greenery, not even a Christmas candle. So, that little tannenbaum was a sight for someone who loves Christmas.

No one else was out tonight save for a surprise visitor. As we rounded the pond, at the nearest edge to the water, the familiar summer-fall slap of a beavertail had us stopp…