A Utah Daydream to Beat the Heat

We are pinned down by heat and humidity that is dangerous enough for even the healthiest souls. My beleaguered lungs only feel the stresses of my past maladies in this kind of weather—so we are happily sitting in the air conditioning and daydreaming of cooler and drier months.

It’s too soon to make firm plans for our next epic road trip, even though it's coming up on January 1. But I find myself musing about the where’s and the how’s and the delicious possibilities.

Because we stick close to home when in New Hampshire, we’ve yet to take the Beagle on a highway, and I am okay with that—for now. But bubbles of travel thoughts keep popping up, and I long to see how she handles as we cross-cross the United States for our seventh time round trip.

The second half of our most recent coddiwomple was hampered by Samwise’s tick-borne disease, so we have even more to look forward to this coming trip.

It’s good to see my floppy-eared friend acting younger than he has in quite a while, and that is even more of a reason to look forward to our next odyssey. Three cheers for Librela, the wonder drug that’s easing his arthritic spine. It has been Samwise’s fountain of youth.

We love Moab in January, when it is quiet and mostly dry. Rarely do we encounter others on our treks. Last year, we came closer to meeting a mountain lion than a human on this specific trail (see the video), and I long for the possibility of this kind of primal thrill again.

Yes, Moab and its superb affordability during the offseason, married with the landscape, wildlife, and numerous hiking trails, will definitely be on our list again.

To aid you in handling the heat, I’m sending out this video recorded in January. (It was shared with Founding Members previously.)

Give a gift subscription

A reminder that our midsummer sale is coming to an end. All gift subscriptions and new subscriptions are currently 20% off until tomorrow. Each subscription bought enters you into a drawing for this framed and matted photo of Samwise and Emily at Badlands National Park.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Our next letter, for paying subscribers only, takes place in Concord, Massachusetts, where the Minuteman Statue sent us on a fun learning adventure. Don’t you love that it has a connection with Louisa May Alcott?